Chris Brown Wants To Tour With Rihanna 9 Years After He Assaulted Her: It’d Be ‘Crazy’

Objectively speaking, Rihanna, 29, going on tour with Chris Brown, 28, sounds like just about the worst idea in the universe, right? Not only is he her ex, he also viciously attacked her in 2009. However, the crooner doesn’t appear to be letting the past get him down. Chris just tweeted what he apparently considers his dream lineup for a tour. “Just thinking…. A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would [be] BEYONCE, RIHANNA, BRUNO MARS, CHRIS BROWN. ‘2 for 2,'” he wrote on Friday, Feb. 9. “And if y’all decide to do it without me… give me 10%.” Head here to take a look back at Chris and Rihanna’s relationship in photos.

Is this some veiled attempt on Chris’ part to get back in Rih’s good graces? Or does he really, honestly think going on tour with his ex would actually go well? As we previously reported, the “Pills & Automobiles” singer didn’t take the recent rumors that Rihanna was possibly expecting her first child with boyfriend Hassan Jameel all that well. “Chris is angry, hurt and kind of heartbroken after hearing Rihanna was looking pregnant at the Grammys,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were each other’s first real love and he still misses her.”

The source went on to add that, even after everything, Chris still held out hope that he and Rihanna might someday get back together. “Chris always had high hopes for their future together and even though there are only rumors that she could be pregnant with some other guy’s baby, he is still pretty upset and sad to hear about it. He feels like that should be his baby. He always hoped it would be him having a family with Rihanna and he regrets how things ended between them.” But despite this strange post, we gotta admit, that would be an INSANE show!

Just thinking…. A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would BEYONCE, RIHANNA, BRUNO MARS, CHRIS BROWN. “2 for 2”. And if y’all decide to do it without me… give me 10%. 😏 — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 9, 2018

