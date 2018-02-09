Beyonce Shows Off Knee-Length Braids During Romantic Dinner Date With JAY-Z — See Pic

Flawless! Beyonce stepped out in Miami rocking a little black dress and chic long braids for a perfect date night with JAY-Z. See the gorgeous pic here!

In our eyes, Beyonce, 36, can do no wrong, especially when it comes to fashion. The “Lemonade” singer was spotted at Mandolin restaurant in Miami, FL on Feb. 8, flaunting blonde knee-length braids, a fitted black dress, and blinged out earrings. The dress not only fit her perfectly, but it showed off her amazing curves. Queen Bey looked absolutely stunning, despite the fact that she recently gave birth to twins — Rumi and Sir Carter. She was accompanied by her husband JAY-Z, 48, who looked just as fly in an all-black ensemble. Can we say couple goals?

We must note, this isn’t the first time Beyonce rocked the “goldi-braids” look. She debuted the chic style at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and we still can’t get over it. She pulled the look together with massive Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a double thigh-slit dress, sunglasses, and an out-of-this world hat. Jay, once again, matched her look with a blacked-out tux, leaving their daughter Blue Ivy, 6, to steal the show in a cute white outfit. You know what they say, “A family that slays together, stays together.” Now, all we need is for Rumi and Sir to make another appearance!

Now that we think of it, we haven’t seen much of the adorable twins since their first public outing in Miami, back in November. Photos surfaced of Bey cradling the babies, while chilling under the sun at her huge Miami mansion. Rumi was certainly ready for her close up as she sported a cute white bow. Only Beyoncé’s kids would slay like this at only five months, right?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Beyoncé’s knee-length braids? Let us know your thoughts below!