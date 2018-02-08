‘The Four’ Finale Recap: Who Was Crowned The Winner Of Season 1?

Four are left on the season finale of ‘The Four,’ but only one can be named the winner! Check out our recap to find out everything that went down — and who won at the end!

The four finalists on season one of The Four are Zhavia, Evvie McKinney, Vincint Cannady and Candice Boyd, and they’re battling out to win the whole thing on the Feb. 8 episode. The finalists kick things off with a group performance of “The Edge Of Glory,” but then it’s time to get the competition underway. In the first round, “the four” will each sing a song. The audience will vote for their faves, and whoever wins, decides who will go up against each other in round two’s head-to-head battles. The winners of those battles will go up against each other to be picked as the winner!

Candice is up first with a rendition of “Don’t Speak” by No Doubt, which shows off her energy and incredible vocals. Her performance is met by a positive reaction from the crowd and judges (Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled and Diddy). Up next is Evvie, who sings “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner, and has Meghan cheering for her from the very first note. Not only does she have an incredible voice, but Evvie can dance, too. Damn! For his performance, Vincint belts out Radiohead’s “Creep,” which shows all the unique arrangements he’s capable of and brings the judges to their feet. Finally, Zhavia proves why she’s such a fan-favorite with an epic performance of “One Dance” by Drake. Unfortunately, the judges aren’t impressed.

After the audience vote, Evvie is named the winner of round one, which means she’ll get to pick the pairings for the first battles. She decides to challenge Zhavia, who is up first and gives an upbeat performance of “Man Down” by Rihanna. Evvie fires back with an incredible rendition of “Ain’t No Sunshine.” It’s in the judges hands to decide who will move on, and Khaled struggles to make his choice. In the end, they go with Evvie.

It’s time for Vincint and Candice’s battle next. Vincint performs “Locked Out Of Heaven,” and proves that he can really entertain a crowd. Candice makes a bold choice by singing a Whitney Houston classic, “I Have Nothing,” and she completely nails it. Only one can move on, though — Meghan wants Vincint and Khaled wants Candice, so it’s up to Diddy to make the decision. In the end, he chooses Candice as the winner.

Evvie and Candice will now go head-to-head to determine the winner. Up first is Evvie. She sings a super powerful rendition of “Glory” by Common and John Legend, and captures the attention of everyone in the crowd. Candice follows with a performance of “Stay” by Rihanna, and makes it a really tough decision for the judges.

Meghan, Diddy and Khaled are tasked with making the final decision amongst themselves, as they will work with whoever wins after the show ends. After a lot of discussion, they choose….EVVIE!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the panel made the right decision!?