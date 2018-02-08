Ross Mathews: 5 Things To Know About The TV Personality & ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star

Unfamiliar with TV and radio personality Ross Mathews? Here’s what you need to know about him!

1.) Ross Mathews, 38, got his start as an intern working for Jay Leno on ‘The Tonight Show’. He was welcomed on camera for The Tonight Show in 2001 where he covered big celebrity events like the Oscars and movie premieres. Ross had his own segment on the late night talk show, “Ross the Intern”, which shot him to fame rather quickly. Ten years later in 2011 Ross decided to move on from The Tonight Show, but still appears occasionally for guest skits.

2.) Ross was born and raised in Washington state. He grew up on Mount Vernon, but later moved to California to attend college. He graduated from the University of La Verne with a major in communications. Throughout college, Ross was also a speech and debate competitor for his school.

3.) ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘ is not his first time on reality TV! Over the years, Ross has appeared and competed on quite a few reality shows. In 2007 he was a part of Vh1’s Celebrity Fit Club, and he also appeared regularly on After Lately, the show about the behind-the-scenes happenings of Chelsea Handler‘s talk show, Chelsea Lately. He has also appeared on some home design shows like Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis and House Hunters.

4.) Ross is NOT single! According to his Wikipedia page, Ross has been in a very serious relationship with hairstylist Salvador Camarena since 2008. Interestingly enough, according to Salvador’s website, he styled Ross’ Celebrity Big Brother house mate, Brandi Glanville, for the cover of one of her books. Small world!

5.) He’s also an author. In 2013, Ross released a memoir called Man Up!: Tales of my Delusional Self-Confidence. He also has a podcast called “Straight Talk with Ross Mathews” that you can find on his website, HelloRoss.com!

