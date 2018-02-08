Jill Messick: 5 Things On The Producer Whose Family’s Shading Rose McGowan After Her Suicide

Rose McGowan’s former manager Jill Messick tragically took her own life. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Jill Messick, a successful film producer and studio exec, took her own life on Feb. 8. She was 50 years old. Prior to working in film, she was a talent manager who had Rose McGowan, 44, as one of her clients. This is when the actress alleges she was raped by now-disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, 65. In the wake of her passing, Jill’s family released a statement condemning the way her name was dragged into Rose’s battle to out Hollywood’s sexual predators. In light of her tragic passing, let’s get to know Jill a little better.

1) She was a California girl. Jill attended Santa Barbara High School before attending earning a communications degree from USC. It wasn’t long after that Jill got her post as Rose’s manager. In 1999, she began to produce films and TV shows. She was credited for her work on She’s All That, Mean Girls, Frida and many more. Head here to take a look back at all the celebrities we’ve lost thus far in 2018.

2) Jill was also a production executive at Miramax from 1997 to 2003. This was Weinstein’s film company. After Rose went public with her allegations of sexual misconduct at the hands of Weinstein, his lawyer Ben Brafman released an email from Jill allegedly showing her support for Weinstein, according to Variety. This put her at the center of this controversy.

3) She was married to fellow producer Kevin Missick. They had 2 children together. However, he and Jill eventually got a divorce. She also suffered from depression for years.

4) In their statement, her family made a case for Jill’s integrity in light of the #MeToo movement. “Jill believed in the Movement,” they wrote. “She supported every woman finally coming forward to share their dark truths and expose those who had committed previously unspeakable deeds. She was loyal. She was strong. Jill was many things, but she was not a liar.”

5) They also claim that she was mistreated by the rapid-fire spreading of news that they claim blurs the line between fact and fiction. “Jill was victimized by our new culture of unlimited information sharing and a willingness to accept statement as fact. The speed of disseminating information has carried mistruths about Jill as a person, which she was unable and unwilling to challenge. She became collateral damage in an already horrific story.”

HollywoodLifers, share you condolences for Jill’s family and friends in the comments section below.