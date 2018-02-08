Tyga Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Waiting’ For Someone — Message To Kylie Jenner?

Tyga posted a cryptic message on Instagram hinting that he’s ‘waiting’ for something… or someone. Is he holding out for Kylie Jenner?

We’re scratching our heads over Tyga‘s latest Instagram post. The 28-year-old shared a photo of him looking forlornly out from a balcony, while a panther sits in the grass ahead. But the surreal photo is nothing compared to the accompanying message. “I been waitin right here, Still I been everywhere #KYOTO” he wrote. What is he waiting for? Could it be his ex Kylie Jenner? It’s possible, buuuut probably not the case. The hashtag #KYOTO lets us know that this is more promotion for his upcoming album Kyoto, which he’s been teasing on his social media account for days. The caption is probably a lyric from one of the tracks on the new LP, which will drop on Feb. 16. We’ll have to wait for the release to find out if the line is in fact from one of his songs — and if he’s singing about his famous former flame.

Waiting for the lip-kit mogul would probably be a waste of time anyways. Kylie gave birth to her and Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1 — so she’s a bit tied up with motherhood at the moment. But the “Rack City” singer did use the newborn child as a way to reconnect with his ex. “Tyga sent Kylie a brief text congratulating her on her new baby,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “He told her that he was happy for her as he knew this was something she has always wanted. Tyga also told Kylie that he knew she was going to be an amazing mother.” We also found out that the father of the baby didn’t react kindly to the seemingly sweet interaction. He’d be better off not holding out for the KUWTK star, but Tyga, can you explain the panther to me? I need answers!

