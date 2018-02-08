Tyga Still Wants A Paternity Test For Baby Stormi — Scott Disick Unloads His Advice On Kylie 

Tyga still believes he may be the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby, and he wants a paternity test to prove it!

Kylie Jenner, 20, may be overflowing with baby bliss, but her ex, Tyga, 28, is heartbroken. Although he allegedly sent her a congratulatory note after Stormi Webster’s birth, he can’t shake the feeling that the baby might be his, and he’s been leaning on Scott Disick, 34, for support. Sadly, Scott has been telling him to move on. “Scott has been encouraging Tyga to get over it and move on from Kylie. Tyga has been complaining to Scott about his unresolved feelings for Kylie. Tyga feels like he belongs in the Kardashian family and he still wants a DNA test to determine paternity of the new baby, which might be his last chance at actually being in the family. But Scott is not having any of it,” a source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. After seeing Kylie’s “To Our Daughter” video, which documented her hidden pregnancy, we have to agree with Scott. Her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, appeared to be an extremely doting boyfriend, and they seem very much in love. Maybe it really is time for Tyga to move on.

Nevertheless, Scott is the best person to receive this type of advice from. His ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has also moved on, despite sharing three children with Scott (Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick). She’s been dating her model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 23, for over a year, and they seem so in love! “Scott’s advice to Tyga has been to let it go and leave Kylie and Travis alone. Which has been hard for Tyga to hear cause he has such a strong connection to Kylie and misses her so much. Tyga always wanted a to give Cairo a baby sister, loves Kylie and doesn’t want to listen to Scott’s advice,” the source continued.

We can certainly understand Tyga’s frustration. After all, Kylie and Tyga dated for over three years, and fans even called them “Kyga.”As hard as getting over an ex can be, we have our own little advice for Tyga: stop dating Kylie Jenner lookalikes! It’ll make everything easier. Plus if Scott, who’s now dating Sofia Richie, can move on, so can you.

