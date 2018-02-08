Travis Scott Has Own ‘Thing During The Day’ But Shows Up At Night To Help Kylie Jenner With Baby

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner already have this co-parenting thing down! According to a report, despite his schedule, Travis is still making an effort to be there for his baby!

Travis Scott, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 20, finally have a parenting routine set up and are really hitting their grove as Stormi Webster‘s mom and dad! A source close to the couple told People that even though they’re not living together, they’re already co-parenting pretty well! “Kylie and Travis are a good team… Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” the source said. “He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up.” Meanwhile, a second source says that Travis and his family are “very much involved.” “Kylie and Travis seem to be doing really well together,” the source added. “Kylie is so happy to be a mom.” Things seem to be finally going well for the new parents!

We reported earlier how sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, told Extra how amazing Kylie is fitting into her new role as a parent. “[Kylie’s] so great,” Khloe gushed. “This is so natural for her… and just seeing her so at peace with everything, I’m really happy for her.”

Meanwhile, Kylie’s ex Tyga, 28, wrote a cryptic message on his Instagram that many fans believe is meant for Kylie. He wrote, “I been waitin right here, Still I been everywhere #KYOTO.” Could he be waiting for Kylie? While Kyoto is the name of his upcoming album, time will tell if this note was secretly directed at her. Click here to see pics of the unique ways Kylie hid her baby bump from us for so long!

