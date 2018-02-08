Tiny & T.I.’s Sex Life Is At An All-Time High Thanks To Her Hot Workouts: She Loves ‘Winding Him Up’

Tiny Harris has been using her hot workout sessions with her sexy trainer to make T.I. jealous, and it’s paying off in the bedroom! We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

There’s nothing like a little jealousy to spice up a relationship. Tiny Harris, 42, has been getting in the best shape of her life thanks to her sweaty workout seshes with her sexy personal trailer Kory Phillips. She loves documenting how he’s been working her body hard in Instagram videos and it’s getting under hubby T.I.‘s skin…but in a good way. “Tiny has been working out with her hot trainer in Atlanta whenever she’s back in town. It drives Tip crazy with jealousy and Tiny loves it. She really likes it when Tip gets jealous because it always spices up their sex life. As much as Tip hates that Tiny is having these sweaty training sessions with Kory their sex life has leveled up because of it,” a source close to tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“What happens is whenever there’s another guy in the picture Tip gets competitive. He likes the challenge and proving himself, and Tiny is benefiting in the bedroom as a result,” our insider continues. We’ve told before EXCLUSIVELY how Tiny’s friendship with Tip’s enemy Floyd Mayweather, 40, gives the singer the fits, but at the same time it drives up his passion to keep Tiny satisfied in the sack.

T.I. doesn’t have to worry about Tiny’s hot workout sessions as she’s only getting her fitness on with Kory. “There’s nothing going on between Tiny and Kory right now, she’s very loyal to Tip. She makes sure never to be alone with him and usually has her daughter and a friend or two going her for the personal training sessions. Still, she doesn’t mind using her sessions to get Tip jealous, she loves winding him up and keeping him on his toes,” our source adds. Whatever keeps the heat going Tiny!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will have another baby?