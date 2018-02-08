‘Stranger Things’ Fans Freak Over What A Starbucks Barista Wrote On The Star Who Plays Barb’s Cup

Shannon Purser got a hilarious message on her coffee cup this week, and if you’re a fan of ‘Stranger Things’, you’ll understand why the note is amazing!

For many Stranger Things fans, Barb’s tragic disappearance and eventual death was the most unjust TV moment ever! Leave it to one fed up Starbucks Barista to take justice into his or her own hands, by writing “Barb deserved better” on Shannon Purser’s cup. Lets not pretend that we all weren’t thinking the same thing, right? Shannon, who played Barb on the Netflix original series, shared the hilarious moment by tweeting a pic of the cup with the caption, “thanks guys.” Of course, fans everywhere went wild over the epic message, and even commented under Shannon’s post. “Not all heroes wear capes, but some of them do and wear it in the front and call it an apron,” one fan tweeted in reference to the Starbucks employee.

Making the interaction even funnier, a spokesperson for Starbucks told Buzzfeed News, “Starbucks always tries to pick up folks who are feeling upside down– and Barb needed this more than anyone.” It’s safe to say Barb is certainly feeling down, considering she never made it out of series’ scary “Upside Down.” For those of you who don’t know, The Upside Down is an alternate dimension that exists in a parallel world. It’s a scary dark place filled with equally scary monsters. Although Barb lost her life in The Upside Down, her co-star Will (played by Noah Schnapp), who also got trapped there, was able to make it out alive.

Barb’s storyline carried on for two seasons, but since her parents finally discovered she died, we don’t think we’ll see her in Season 3.

