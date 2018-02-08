Hilary Duff Slammed By Sharon Tate’s Sister After Sharing First Look Of Manson Murder Movie

Sharon Tate’s sister is not too thrilled about the upcoming move, ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate,’ and she’s not afraid to say it!

Ever since actress Sharon Tate’s brutal murder in 1969, fans have been left with tons of questions regarding her death. Thanks to Skyline Entertainment, a biopic will be released in her honor, starring Hilary Duff, 30, and Sharon’s sister Debra Tate is not taking the news lightly. “It’s classless and also exploitative. It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it- it’s just tasteless. It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event,” Debra said in an interview with People. The Haunting of Sharon Tate will focus on the final days of Sharon’s life before she was stabbed by Charles Manson and his cult followers in the home she shared with her husband Roman Polanski. For those of you who need a refresher, Sharon was eight months pregnant at the time of her death, which makes the story even more devastating.

We can certainly understand Debra’s frustration. After all, she was only 16-years-old at the time of her sister’s death, and we’re sure the memory haunts her every day. Despite Debra’s disappointment, Hilary has been posting a series of pictures from the movie set. “Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie. She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor,” Hilary posted to Instagram on Feb. 6. The post was a photo of her in retro makeup and 60’s styled hair. She definitely looks the part!

The Haunting of Sharon Tate won’t be the first film/TV depiction of Charles Manson’s crimes. In the latest season of American Horror Story, Evan Peters plays Charles Manson on one of the episode, and acts out the horrific crimes. The scene is completely brutal and shows not only the death of Sharon but also the murder of her three friends who happened to be visiting her that night. I guess we will have to wait and see how this movie turns out!

