Hope Hicks’ BF Rob Porter & Trump Aide: Ex-Wife Alleges In Video He Pulled Her Out Of Shower ‘In A Rage’

The ex-wife of Hope Hicks’ BF and now former Trump aide Rob Porter is on video telling her story of how he allegedly grabbed her from a shower in a fit of rage.

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks‘ reported boyfriend Rob Porter, 40, is out of a White House job. He resigned as President Donald Trump‘s staff secretary on Feb. 7 after two of his ex wives came forward with tales of alleged physical and emotional abuse. Jennifer Willoughby, 39, told the Washington Post in a new video about the harrowing time that her former husband allegedly pulled her naked out of a shower during a fight. After just a year of marriage, she claimed that in 2010 “the arguments, the insults” got so out of hand and during one fight she decided to “disengage” herself to take a shower. She then went on to describe how he allegedly then grabbed her by the shoulders and yanked her out naked while “in a rage.”

Willoughby said that was the only time he ever got physical with her but alleges that his verbal and emotional abuse left her a “shell of a person” and they separated a year later before divorcing in 2013. She told the DailyMail.com the same story on Feb. 6 and Porter’s first wife Colbie Holderness, 37, came forward the following day with photographs showing a black eye that she claims Porter gave her.

Holderness told The Intercept that he began abusing her on their 2003 honeymoon and claims it continued for several years. She gave the site a photo of an awful black right eye she sustained and alleged that “He only punched me once, in the eye,” adding that is happened on an Italian vacation in 2005. She claimed that, “He threw me down on the bed and punched me in the face. I think he was shocked that he had lost control to that extent.”

After Willoughby’s allegations went public on Feb. 6, Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly, who works closely with Porter told the Daily Mail that, “Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him.” Porter stepped down on Feb. 7 from his position of White House staff secretary as both of his ex-wives abuse claims spread through the media.

Late on Feb. 7 Kelly released an after-hours statement that said, “I was shocked by the new allegations released today against Rob Porter. There is no place for domestic violence in our society.” Kelly continued, “I stand by my previous comments of the Rob Porter that I have come to know since becoming Chief of Staff, and believe every individual deserves the right to defend their reputation. I accepted his resignation earlier today, and will ensure a swift and orderly transition.”

Porter has reportedly been dating Trump’s glamorous “work wife” Hicks for several months, with an eyewitness telling the Daily Mail that they were spotted making out in the back of a cab after leaving a Washington D.C. restaurant several weeks ago. He said in a statement following his resignation that, “These outrageous allegations are simply false. I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign.”

Several major news outlets are now claiming that the White House already knew about the domestic violence accusations against Porter via his FBI background check in 2017. We’ll keep you posted on this new development.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation tell CBS News the FBI informed the White House in November about the domestic abuse allegations against Rob Porter. It's unclear how the White House responded to this information, reports @MajorCBS https://t.co/odwdwTGouv — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 8, 2018

Rob Porter could not get a security clearance because of all of the issues from the domestic violence allegations. Yet he still had access — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 7, 2018

To be clear, Rob Porter is Donald Trump's right hand man – his personal secretary. He helps write Trump's speeches. He could not even get a full security clearance. He beat both of his ex-wives. They documented it. The White House knew all of this. pic.twitter.com/553BS0ptbq — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 8, 2018

NEW: The White House was long aware of the abuse allegations against White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, and he never received full security clearance, two sources tell CBS News' @MajorCBS https://t.co/Zho6kC8QJJ pic.twitter.com/Qj8MvBtdt4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 7, 2018

NEW: White House officials knew about top White House staffer Rob Porter's abuse allegations and scrambled to protect him, multiple sources tell CNN https://t.co/AG5f1aDZnT pic.twitter.com/GwMVApHePl — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) February 7, 2018

