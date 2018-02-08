Omarosa Breaks Down In Tears Over Working Under Trump: America Should Be ‘Worried’

Talking about working for Trump had Omarosa crying on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’! Find out what she had to say about the White House work environment here!

Omarosa, 41, has a lot to say about her time as an employee of the Trump administration, and she’s not holding back about her feelings about where America is heading. While on Celebrity Big Brother, Omarosa’s fellow contestant Ross Mathews, 38, and her had a heart-to-heart about her attempt to be the voice of reason in the Trump administration. “I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me,” Omarosa said. “[It] was like, ‘Keep her away. Don’t give her access. Don’t let talk to him.’ And it’s like Ivanka’s there, Jared there.” When asked by Ross if America should be worried and if everything was going to be okay, Omarosa responded, “No, it’s not going to be okay. It’s not. It’s so bad.” Check out her emotional moment in the video clip above, or watch the full episode that airs on Feb. 8 at 8 pm EST.

We reported earlier how Omarosa explained that working for the Trump administration prepared her for the cutthroat competition on Celebrity Big Brother. Omarosa said, “Here in the Big Brother house, there’s people who want to stab you in the back. [It’s] kind of similar to the White House, so it’s game on.” She also added, “[In the White House], you have to know how to watch your own back. And in some cases, you have to watch your front, too.”

On the first episode of this season’s CBB, former Apprentice contestant Omarosa reprised her role as a reality star villain by cutting everyone off to get a bed first. She also made herself safe from eviction by “randomly” winning the first award. Click here to see pics of Omarosa and her husband John Allen Newman!

