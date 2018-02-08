North West Takes Topless Photo Of Kim Kardashian on Instagram & Mommy Is Just So Proud

Kim Kardashian shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram. Same old, same old, right? Nope! Her 4-year-old daughter North West was behind the camera!

Kim Kardashian, 37, just hired a new photographer — her daughter, North West, 4. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star taught her kid the ways of Instagram by sharing a photo that was taken by her eldest child. Hey, you’re never too young to build your social media following, right?! The image actually fits right in with Kim’s Insta aesthetic — mostly because she is known for posing nude in front of mirrors, and this, for some reason, fits that criteria. Yeah, North photographed her own mom while she was topless. That happened. Make of it what you will.

The Kardashian-Jenner crew have been making waves on the photo sharing platform lately. Kylie Jenner used Instagram to finally confirm her pregnancy and announce the Feb. 1 birth of her baby girl on Feb. 4. Two days later, she shared an adorable photo of her daughter’s tiny hand wrapped around her manicured thumb. Let’s be real, you don’t need me to describe it — you’ve certainly seen it by now (and probably also liked it). The image was captioned, “Stormi Webster” with an angel emoji, formally introducing the newborn to the world, and all of the lip-kit mogul’s 103 million followers. At 15.3 million likes (and counting!) the photo is now the most-liked post on the platform, dethroning Beyonce, who previously held the record with her 2017 pregnancy announcement. People sure do love babies!

Kim and Kanye West‘s youngest child also had a special reveal to the world. When Kylie released a YouTube video documenting her pregnancy called, “To Our Daughter,” Chicago West made her first appearance when her aunt held her as her mom confirmed the name. If Khloe Kardashian, 33, needs ideas for how to introduce her own baby to the world (who is due in March), she can hire her niece North to take the pic!

📸 by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of North West photographing her mom while she’s topless?