Kim Kardashian Supporting Khloe’s Decision To Keep Baby Away From Caitlyn Amid Feud

Khloe Kardashian has shut out Caitlyn Jenner and now Kim Kardashian is supporting her sis’s decision to keep her child away from their adoptive father.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Caitlyn Jenner, 68, reported haven’t seen eye-to-eye ever since the former Olympian decided to transition to a woman. Now, as KoKo is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, 26, we’re hearing that Caitlyn won’t be in the child’s life. Not only that, Kim Kardashian, 36, is supporting Khloe’s decision to keep her forthcoming baby away from the trans icon. “Kim knows that Khloe and Caitlyn‘s relationship isn’t on solid ground and she does feel sorry for Caitlyn sometimes because she knows that she has had to make some very difficult decisions in her life,” an insider close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “But, Kim is standing behind her sister and she will always have her back.”

The insider went on to add that the entire family hasn’t just taken Khloe’s side, they’ve also sided with Kris Jenner, 62, as she faced bashing from Caitlyn in the past. “For Kim, it isn’t a huge deal if Caitlyn meets Khloe’s child right away or years down the line. The bottom line is their family still feels slighted by Caitlyn about what she said about Kris in her book and they’ve really rallied around Kris and support her decision to dismiss Caitlyn from their unit. Caitlyn will have to issue a huge and genuine apology to the family before Kris even thinks about reconciling with her, and even then it’s a long shot.” Head here for more photos of Khloe showcasing her bump.

In April of 2017, Caitlyn admitted during a SiriusXM Town Hall with Andy Cohen, 49, that she and Khloe haven’t spoken since she began transitioning. “She doesn’t want to talk to me,” she admitted. “She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years.” Here’s hoping this relationship improves with time.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Do you love that Kim is standing by Khloe or no? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below.