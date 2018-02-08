Karlie Kloss Grabs Dinner With Taylor Swift’s Enemy Katy Perry: Is She Out Of The Squad?

Bad blood? Fans are questioning if Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift are still friends after Karlie was spotted out to dinner with Katy Perry!

Well, this is something you don’t see every day! Karlie Kloss, 25, was photographed — click here to see the photo — with Katy Perry, 33, after the two enjoyed a sushi dinner together in LA on February 6. Why is this unusual? For starters, it’s no secret that Taylor Swift, 28, and Katy aren’t each other’s biggest fans. Secondly, Karlie and Taylor have been [or were] friends for years; Karlie is [or was] a coveted member of Tay’s famous squad — Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Aldridge, Cara Delevingne, to name a few. But, as of lately, fans are convinced Karlie is officially out of the squad. And, Karlie’s dinner outing with Tay’s longtime foe only fueled the feud speculation.

The buzz around a potential Karlie/Tay rift began brewing when the singer dropped her new video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” back in August 2017. In the video, Taylor depicts all of her presumed personalities through the years. So, in the video, new, present-day Taylor climbs atop a mountain of old, presumably dead Taylors. Then, at the end, all of the Taylors argue with each other about “playing the victim” and looking surprised about it all the time. One of the old Taylors happens to be the one from her “You Belong With Me” video, who wore a t-shirt that said “Junior Jewels” with a bunch of names of her friends on it. However, Karlie’s name was noticeably missing, which led fans to believe she wasn’t in the squad any longer.

Then, the speculation continued in January 2018, fans thought Karlie dissed Taylor in her LOVE Advent calendar shoot with LOVE magazine. In her shoot for the mag, Karlie portrays a basketball player as part of their strong women theme. When she took to Twitter to post footage from her shoot, she wrote “Swish Swish” in her tweet. — And, “Swish Swish” is the exact name of Katy’s August 2017 track, which was a clear diss at Tay.

Karlie did, however, wish Taylor a happy birthday on December 13, 2017

While Karlie, Katy and Taylor have not confirmed or addressed the feud reports, it looks like Karlie and Tay may never ever ever get back together. Karlie starred in Taylor’s 2015 video for “Bad Blood”. But, her music video days may be over, with Tay anyway.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think is going on with Karlie and Taylor?