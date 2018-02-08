Jim Carrey Is Deleting Facebook To Avoid ‘Fake News’ & He’s Urging Fans To Do The Same

Jim Carrey is leaving Facebook? Alrighty then! He will delete his account because of ‘Russian interference’ and thinks everyone should log off too!

“I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it,” Jim Carrey, 56, tweeted on Feb. 6. “I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook” He included a drawing of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 33, and what would be a Facebook dislike icon if they had such an option.

First off, is it a tad bit ironic that Jim used Twitter to say he’s leaving Facebook over Russian interference? After all, Twitter admitted that more than 50,000 Russian-linked accounts posted “automated material” about the 2016 US Presidential election, according to The Guardian. The posts reached at least 677,7775 Americans and posts by one Russian state propaganda account were retweeted by senior advisers to now-President Donald Trump, 71, including his son Donald Trump Jr., 40, and Kellyanne Conway, 51.

Facebook has been criticized heavily by Congress for not preventing the spread of “fake news” during the election. The company estimates that 126 million Americans were exposed to Russia-backed content, per The Guardian. Facebook believes 120 fake Russian-backed pages created 80,000 posts that were seen by 29 million Americans (but reached a far greater audience by users sharing, liking and following the posts.) Facebook rolled out a tool in December 2017 that allowed users to see if they followed or “Liked” any pages or accounts that were set up by Russian-backed trolls. So, for those who aren’t willing to follow Jim’s example by deleting their account, they can access the tool through Facebook’s Help Center to see if they’ve got Russian posts up in their Likes.

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

Jim might be feeling a tad bit distrustful as of late – for good reason. He was in Hawaii during the terrifying ballistic missile warning false alarm. Citizens in the state received a blood-chilling alert – “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” It turns out that the alert was sent by an employee who believed that there “was a real emergency, not a drill,” according to the Washington Post. Well, the fear Jim felt sure was real! “I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live,” he tweeted. “It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning.”

