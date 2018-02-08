Jason Kelce Drops F-Bombs On Live TV In Emotional Speech During Eagles’ Super Bowl Celebration

After winning the team’s first Super Bowl, can anyone blame Jason Kelce for getting a little NSFW? The Philadelphia Eagles star dragged his team’s haters with a wild rant!

“Philadelphia! If you love the Philadelphia Eagles, let me get a ‘hell yeah.” Jason Kelce, 30, said during the team’s victory celebration on Feb. 8. It’s fitting that Jason quoted “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at the start of this speech, because the Eagles’ center delivered the highlight of the day by cutting a WWE-style promo on all those who ever called the Eagles an “underdog.” The man, whose passion for the game can never be questioned, left the mic in flames, thanks to a couple wild f-bombs and a genuine love for his team.

After reciting a grocery list of reasons why many people wrote the Eagles off – ” ‘Stefen Winiewski aint good enough,’ ‘Jason Kelce’s too small,’ ‘Lane Johnson can’t lay off the juice,’ ‘Carson Wentz didn’t go to a Division I school,’ ‘Nick Foles don’t got it’ ” – a furious Jason delivered a message to all those critics and haters. “You know what I got to say to all those people who doubted us, to all those people who counted us out and all those who said we couldn’t get it done? F*ck em!”

Oh, that was not all. Earlier in the speech, the Westlake, Ohio native let the obscenities fly while sharing his love for his adoptive town. “You know what an underdog is? It’s a hungry dog,” Jason said, before reciting a quote inside the Eagles front office: ” ‘Hungry dogs run faster.’ … You know who the biggest underdog is? It’s y’all, Philadelphia. For 52 years, y’all have been waiting for this.”

“You want to talk about underdog? You want to talk about hungry dog? For 52 years, you’ve been starved of this championship. Everyone wonders why we’re so mean? Everyone wonders why the Philadelphia Eagles [fans] aren’t the most nicest fans?” Jeff said, before recalling the quote about hungry dogs. “When I don’t eat breakfast, I’m f*cking pissed off!”

“HUNGRY DOGS RUN FASTER. AND THAT’S THIS TEAM!” Jason Kelce just lost his voice and delivered one of the greatest parade speeches EVER. [NSFW] pic.twitter.com/d2wjGDBgYL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2018

🎶 We’re from Philly, f**king Philly

No one likes us, we don’t care 🎶 Jason Kelce sings with fans at #EaglesParade… pic.twitter.com/zrQBC2r0Us — Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) February 8, 2018

To end this epic speech, Jason decided to share a chant he learned from some fans he met earlier in the day. With a hoarse voice, this 6’3 tall man began to sing: “No one likes us / no one likes us / no one likes us / we don’t care/ We’re the Eagles / the f*cking Eagles / No one likes us / We don’t care.” Though the censors killed the sound to stop any more f-bombs from being aired on live television, it was too late. Jason had delivered the mic drop on all the doubters and who thought this team was ever an “underdog.”

