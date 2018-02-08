How To Find The Most ‘Functional’ Fitness Attire For Your Body, According To An Expert

While working out can be a pain, trying on athletic gear can be just as daunting! Luckily, designer Hau Greene has helpful hints to find the right look for YOUR bod!

We all know that when we feel good, we look good, right? Well, dressing the part at the gym is just as important as it is anywhere else! In fact, many women feel even more motivated to break a sweat if they have a cute athletic look in their gym bag waiting for them to rock. But that being said, finding workout clothes that feel great, look great, AND are functional, can be a major downer. To help remedy this universal issue, we turned to Hau Greene, clothing designer and founder of VISAKAI, a new luxury activewear brand with a focus on flattering fit. Click here to see pics of celeb couples working out together.

VISAKAI is known for their stylish and functional fitness pieces, and even better, their famous leggings feature patent-pending technology that eliminates the dreaded visible panty line! After all, for Hau, finding your perfect workout gear is all about ensuring you feel confident and mobile. “I focus on the 3 F’s: fashion, function, and fit,” Hau explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The most important things I ask are, ‘is it comfortable? and is it wearable?’ I’ve seen a lot of activewear out there that isn’t very wearable and functional and is hard to move in.”

When it comes down to it, the number one thing women should keep in mind when purchasing workout gear may seem pretty obvious, but it’s something a lot of people tend to ignore! “The fit [is most important],” Hau stressed. “You should definitely try on the clothes. Reputable companies will have designs that are generally true to size. If you a size medium at one brand, it should not differ so much to another brand.” Hau’s go-to workout item? The legging of course!

“Leggings are so versatile for any workout and ubiquitous in every woman’s closet. The important thing is to find a pair that is flattering and fits you well so you’ll be inspired to put them on every time,” Hau advised. “Visible panty lines always made me feel embarrassed and self conscious, so many women suffer from it! Our VISAKAI leggings have patent pending technology where we have a moisture absorbing, leak resistant gusset sewn in to the legging so you can skip the underwear completely and say goodbye to VPL forever.”

The great thing about leggings is how versatile they are. Obviously high-waisted styles look great on everyone, but if you’re a bit wider in the hip area, opt for mesh detailing on your low leg, and try to stay away from prints or loud colors. As for tops, a long style looks best on this body type! For an hourglass shape, the higher waist the better, as this silhouette provides a slimming illusion and elongates the leg. Up top, a cropped tank is most flattering. If you have an athletic body, a waistline that hits below the belly button is ideal — this will help your waist look more narrow and curved!

However, according to Hau, making sure you feel great about yourself when you look in the mirror is essential. “Not being comfortable and confident in what you are wearing [is a common mistake],” she said. “Clothes too tight? Too loose? You’ll end up focusing more on how you look versus the work out.” So true!

Of course in the end, Hau’s best piece of advice is to wear what feels most like YOU. “You do you, boo! Wear what is comfortable for you. Gym clothes don’t have to be so tight and bright, and you don’t have to be a slave to the trends,” she told us. “Wear clothes that fit your body and layer a lot — like with your favorite jean or leather jacket — so that they just feel like regular clothes, not just ‘gym’ clothes. The lines of what is athleisure is blurring– wear what feels good to you!” We could not agree more!

VISAKAI offers a 13-piece capsule collection of flattering leggings, soft tanks, and stylish jackets in friendly price points ranging from $38 to $98. Sizes range from XS to XL.

