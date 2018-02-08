Halsey Fires Back At Wardrobe Malfunction Accusations: ‘My Pu**y Wasn’t Out’ At amfAR Gala

Halsey is claiming that her recent dress mishap at the amfAR Gala wasn’t a wardrobe malfunction at all! Click below to see her strongly worded response!

Halsey‘s gorgeous dress she wore at the amfAR Gala caused quite a stir after someone stepped on it, thus making her thigh-high slit reveal what some thought to be her privates — but now, Halsey is denying that anyone got a NSFW view! In a tweet, Halsey shut down any accusations that she had suffered any sort of wardrobe malfunction. “I had on an entire pair of high cut black underwear under the dress,” Halsey wrote. “[Y]ou can’t slap a censor bar over black fabric and make everyone think my pu**y is out. Tabloid culture never fails to surprise me.” Did Halsey’s dress snafu show off anything revealing? Check out the pics of Halsey’s “wardrobe malfunction” below and judge for yourself!

The 23-year-old singer went on to perform “Bad at Love” and “Closer” at the New York City event, while wearing a cut-out, sheer sequin dress by designer Julien Macdonald that was the definition of elegance. Posting a pic of her dress on Instagram, Halsey captioned it, writing, “Material Girl.” Clearly, her hair, done by David Colvin, who used bumble and bumble products, was inspired by Madonna, 59!

On a recent episode of Complex X Fuse, Halsey claimed she was the “best girlfriend ever” after buying her boyfriend G-Eazy, 28, some pretty cool sneakers. She said, “One shoe is half black, half red, one shoe’s half black, half blue so I saw them and knew I had to get them for him. I was here in New York at Flight Club and they had two pairs and one was his size so I knew it was meant to be and I got them for him so I’m the best girlfriend ever.” Click here to see sexy pics of Halsey and G-Eazy!

