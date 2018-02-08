Halsey Performs In See-Through, Cut Out Dress At amfAR — See Wildly Sexy Look

WOW! Halsey took the stage to perform her top hits at the amfAR Gala in New York City on Feb. 8, showing off her sexy body in the process! See her look by clicking here!

WOW! Halsey, 23, looked outrageously good in a cut-out, sheer sequin dress by designer Julien Macdonald as she took the stage to perform at the New York City event. She the stunning dress in her video below! “An honor performing at the @amfar gala supporting research and funding to put an end to the global aids epidemic #BeEpic,” she wrote on Instagram. She sang “Bad At Love” and “Closer,” her song with The Chainsmokers. Halsey said her hair and makeup was inspired by Madonna, as she posted the caption “Material Girl” on her Instagram. Her hair was done by David Colvin, who used bumble and bumble products. She’s the new face of YSL Beauty, and wears their makeup well!

Halsey first walked the red carpet in a gorgeous black dress by Georges Hobeika and black platform heels by Jimmy Choo. She was decked out in jewels by Lorraine Schwartz. Unfortunately, her thigh-high slit garnered her a wardrobe malfunction when a man stepped on her train and pulled her dress away from her body. But she handled it like a pro! She looked stunning at the Gala. Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin, Lucy Hale and more were there as well, and everyone looked fabulous! See more pics in the gallery above.

😍 @julienmacdonald 🥂 A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Feb 7, 2018 at 9:42pm PST

