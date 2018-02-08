‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: The Surgical Innovation Contest Brings Chaos To Grey Sloan

After April launched the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest, the doctors went wild trying to come up with ideas for their projects. Did your favorite make the cut?

Following the past two dramatic episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, during which Jo’s ex-husband Paul died in a traumatic way and Bailey nearly kicked the bucket thanks to a heart attack, things calmed down a bit during the Feb. 8 installment of the series. This week was all about the launch of the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest, when all the doctors scrambled to come with an idea for their individual projects. The doctors were given three days to write their proposals, and then April and some other Seattle surgeons decided who would move on to Phase 2 of the contest. Did Meredith, Alex or Richard make the cut?

Let’s start with Meredith. Her idea was inspired after she was forced to give bad news to a patient named Harry, an alcoholic old friend of Richard’s who wanted to die clean and sober. After he died, Meredith came up with the idea to reproduce organs — like livers! She and Jo, her partner on the project, got accepted into the contest, but they may run into problems down the line, as she didn’t seem to get a polymer patent. Oops?

Meanwhile, Jackson was introduced to Dr. Michelle Velez (Caitlyn Jenner‘s BFF Candis Cayne), a renowned plastic surgeon who hoped he’d want to win the surgical-innovation contest by harvesting tissue from the peritoneum for her gender affirmation surgery. He was reluctant at first, as he and his mom once agreed to never work on genitalia together. He eventually warmed up the idea, and he got accepted into the contest.

Bailey, Maggie, Arizona and Richard also submitted ideas to the contest, and many of them advanced to round two, but it was stuff going on in their personal lives that we cared about more. For instance, Maggie helped Richard take dancing lessons — something he’d gift to Catherine for her birthday at the end of this week’s episode — and during their time together, she expressed how much she still misses her mother. She also went out on another date with Clive, but she’s still more interested in Jackson since he understands her when she talks about medicine.

Arizona is also still having sex with Vik the intern, but she has a “daytime” rule with him, where he’s not allowed to look at her or speak to her during the day. He, of course, was breaking the rule left and right this week, so that annoyed April.

And finally, Arizona asked Carina to team up with her on her project, in which she hopes to minimize the mortality rate among women who give birth in America. Carina agreed, but she also wanted to partner up in other ways…

