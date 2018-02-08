Gigi Hadid & Zayn Getting Engaged Soon? Mom Yolanda Gushes He’s Already ‘Like A Son To Me’

Even Gigi Hadid’s mom thinks she and Zayn Malik are #CoupleGoals! Yolanda Hadid gushed about her daughter’s BF & discussed engagement plans!

Are Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 25, getting engaged soon? The model’s mom Yolanda Hadid, 54, answered that very question in an interview with Daily Mail. “We’ll see, I truly believe they’re all on their own journey. It’s not in my hands anymore so I’m just sitting back and letting it all unfold,” she told the website. So, unfortunately it’s not a firm yes — but it’s not a no either!

But that’s not all Yolanda had to say about her daughter’s boyfriend. She explained how she’s supportive of the couple’s relationship, and even mentioned that she loves the former One Direction member. “When you raise your children, I hope I instilled the best in them to make the right choices and turn to me and say ‘I love this man’ then I’m going to love them too”, she said. “This is their journey and I’m just here to support both of them as long as they make each other happy, working through things then I’m happy.” Aww!

The Making A Model star also gushed about how the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer already feels like part of her family! “He’s a beautiful human being from Bradford, England. He’s from the same background that I’m from, him and I get along great and he’s like a son to me. It’s all good,” she continued. “He has no family here and he’s so far away so I understand that life because I lived that life. I think that I’m just a momma to him.” This isn’t the first time she inferred that Zayn was part of the fam. In Aug. 2017, she shared a photo of the two lovebirds on her Instagram with the caption, “Summer Loving……. #Family.”

Whether or not Zigi has plans to get engaged, the couple is certainly going strong. On Jan. 30, the model took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet selfie of the pair. In the pic, they were all smiles as they posed cheek to cheek. Too cute! We’ll be waiting for the wedding bells to start ringing.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Zayn and Gigi together as much as Yolanda does?