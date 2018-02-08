Eagles Victory Parade Live Stream: Watch The Super Bowl Champs Celebrate In Philly

Fly, Eagles! Fly! The Super Bowl 52 champions will hit the streets of Philadelphia at for a much-deserved Victory Parade, so tune in at 11 AM ET to see it all go down.

The City of Brotherly Love will bask in the glory of its Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. After defeating the New England Patriots to win the franchise’s first ever NFL championship, Nick Foels, 29, Zach Ertz, 27, LeGarrette Blount, 31, Alshon Jeffery, 27, Corey Clement, 23, and the rest of the Eagles will take a moment to bask in the glory. The victory parade will kick off at 11 AM ET, leaving Lincoln Financial Field at 10:45 AM. The parade officially starts at Broad and Pattison in South Philly before making its way up to Philadelphia Museum of Art around noon. For those who can’t make it in person, NBC10.com and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com will livestream the parade, according to Curbed Philadelphia.

The Weather Channel projects a high temperature in the mid-30s for the parade, but with sunny skies and zero percent chance of precipitation, expect Eagles fans to bundle up for this event. An estimated crowd of three million is expected to fill the streets, according to CBS Philly. This is expected to be the biggest celebration in Philadelphia since the Phillies’ 2008 World Series parade. Also, there’s going to be plenty of free beer. Yes, Bud Light is making good on its word to give a free beer to adult Eagles fans.

Eagles fans should keep an eye out for Bud Light representatives at one of the participating bars and taverns around the parade route, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. After a fan verifies they’re of legal age, a Bud Light rep will give them a single token, which can be exchanged for a free beer. The reveler will also get a stamp, indicating they’ve already received their one complimentary Bud Light.

Safety is our number one priority during the #EaglesParade. Be prepared for long periods of standing, walking, and lots of people. Please review this information before visiting tomorrow ➡️ https://t.co/52bmM0nSfc pic.twitter.com/zgsjGFOeAo — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) February 7, 2018

Perhaps Eagles fans will be a little more chill this time around. After the Eagles won, the Super Bowl celebrations in Philly turned rowdy. Eight people were arrested, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said during a Feb. 7 press conference, according to CBS Philly. One suspect, John Rigsby, 20, was charged with flipping a car. Considering people were climbing traffic poles and famously falling off of hotel awnings, that’s a rather small number of arrests. Even with free beer being given out, Eagles fans should party responsibly.

Are you excited for the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory parade, HollywoodLifers?