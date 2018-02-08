‘RHONJ’s Dina Manzo Disses Kylie’s Pregnancy: Tell Your Young Fans ‘Don’t Try This At Home’

Dina Manzo totally shaded Kylie Jenner on Twitter, declaring that getting pregnant at 20 is not always as glam as Kylie makes it look. See the RHONJ star’s heated tweets!

Dina Manzo, 45, is NOT here for Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy! “Congrats Kylie on your baby girl…but maybe think about putting out a ‘don’t try this at home’ kinda thing for your very young fans that look up to you,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star tweeted on Feb. 4 about the 20-year-old makeup mogul. “Having a baby at 20 is not all silk PJ’s & flower walls~Most kids don’t have the $ and support you’re fortunate enough to have,” Dina continued. You have to admit, she kind of has a point. Welcome to 2018, where people are eating Tide Pods and Real Housewives are making sense.

Dina wasn’t done. “Sorry that’s very judge’e of me but fame like that comes with responsibility to young fans,” she also tweeted, and by then, the backlash had begun. “Ah such wise words and so nice of you to offer advice & try to be relevant,” one of Dina’s followers wrote. “Maybe Kylie can call you and offer some advice on how to get along with family members.” Dina fired back: “Maybe she could. I don’t speak to ONE out of 11 siblings so that makes me a pro in that field!”

Kylie and Travis Scott, 25, welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, and since then, Kylie’s been enjoying a whirlwind of flowers, thousands of dollars in baby clothes and other elaborate gifts.

“For the very few people that are being negative A) I really meant my congratulations, a birth is always special and B) Talk to me when you’re a parent lol,” Dina added.

