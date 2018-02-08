Cheryl & Liam Payne Engaged? Diamond Ring Sparks Rumors While Meeting Prince Charles

Wait, what?! Are Liam Payne and Cheryl engaged!? The songstress was spied wearing a stunning ring on THAT finger! Check it out!

Cheryl, 34, attended the Prince’s Trust Invest In Futures reception where she looked slender and stunning in a simple black gown while rubbing shoulders with Prince Charles, 69. But her svelte figure isn’t what has fans wildly speculating! That would be the sparkler on her left hand, which she proudly displayed at the event! Does this mean she and Liam Payne, 24, quietly got engaged?! Head here for loads more images of Liam and Cheryl!

This incredible development comes almost a year after this pair welcomed their first child together — a baby boy named Bear. Ever since, fans have been hotly speculating that they will be getting hitched in no time. “Cheryl doesn’t want a circus,” a source told Closer soon after they became parents. “She’d rather have just close friends and family. She’d also love the baby to be sitting on their laps in the wedding photos.”

However, when Liam sat down with The Sun‘s Dan Wootton for his podcast Bizarre Life in May of 2017, he seemed to hint that the married life wasn’t for him. “I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I’m not really a religious person, so I know it’s not really on the cards for me at the moment. So no not yet,” he said. But he went on to state that just because he’s not in a hurry to get married, fans shouldn’t fear the worst.

“We have a baby together. You know our love for each other can’t be more serious so it is what it is I guess,” he added. “Me and Cheryl, our relationship is amazing and I put that down to her support, more than anything. She’s just so great.” Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if this ring means he’s had a change of heart!

