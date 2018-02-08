Beyonce, Kim K & More Celeb Parents Who’ve Twinned With Their Kids — Adorable Pics

Twinning! Celebs like Channing Tatum, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce love wearing matching getups with their kids and we just love the photos! Check them out!

The Bachelor alum Catherine Guidici Lowe, 31, just shared an absolutely adorable photo of herself and her 19-month-old baby boy Samuel in matching outfits and we can’t handle the cuteness! “I shall call him ‘Mini Me,’” she captioned the touching moment. This got us thinking: “What other celebs make us melt with amazing twinning pics featuring their famous kiddos?” And let’s just say the list is long! Check out tons more celebrities twinning with their children right here!

First and foremost, if celebs sharing a look with their little ones was a competition, Beyonce, 36, would definitely win! From Halloween costumes to vacation attire, she and Blue Ivy Carter, 6, have stopped us in our tracks with their amazing twinning looks! However, she is hardly alone! Kim Kardashian, 36, and North West, 4, clearly have fun stepping out in matching looks! And Channing Tatum, 37, and Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 37, know how to make us swoon by posing in matchy getups with their daughter Everly, 4. Also, these 2 seem like the funnest parents ever!

But the fun certainly doesn’t end there! Katie Holmes, 39, and her daughter Suri Cruise, 11, have been known to get silly together for a terrific snap! Like in 2015 when the actress shared an amazing pic of them rocking colorful feather boas and over-sized sunglasses! However some celebrity kids don’t have to do, well, anything to blow our minds with their similarity to their parents! Take for instance Reese Witherspoon‘s, 41, daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 18. Whenever these 2 decide to pose together, the resemblance is uncanny! Never stop twinning, Hollywood!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity and their child are your fave twinning pair!? Let us know in the comments section below!