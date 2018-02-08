‘Passengers’, ‘Crazy, Stupid Love,’ & More Modern Day Movie Kisses To Swoon Over

This Valentine’s Day forget the classics and instead, take a moment to appreciate some of the best kisses in modern day movies.

Ready to swoon? Movies may not be what they used to be with their sexy black and white appeal, but the kisses have been pretty on point the past few decades. In honor of Valentine’s Day 2018, HollywoodLife is taking a look at some of the best modern day movie kisses! Believe it or not, modern movies have produced some pretty incredible moments that deserve to be celebrated. So, lets get to it!

Movies like Passengers, Brokeback Mountain and 10 Things I Hate About You have some pretty stellar kisses. Then there are the kisses in Romeo + Juliet, The Notebook and Never Been Kissed that we all know and love. And yes, of course we had to include those epic kisses from your favorite YA movies like The Hunger Games and Twilight. You’ll notice that the kiss chosen for Twilight doesn’t involve Edward Cullen, and to be quite honest we’re not sorry about it.

There are also some repeat kissers in our gallery! Leonardo DiCaprio appears more than once, as do Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lawrence and the late, great Heath Ledger. Good kissers? Definitely — but it also could be chocked up to really, really stellar acting, too. Either way, we’re totally here for their swoon-worthy kissing scenes.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Which modern day movie kiss is YOUR fave? Comment below, let us know!