Ariel Winter can make anything look sexy — even running errands! See pics of her and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, out and about in LA.

Ariel Winter, 20, is known for her racy red carpet looks, but her street style wardrobe is even hotter. She took casual to a whole new level on Feb. 8, when she was spotted shopping at Bed, Bath & Beyond, wearing a sports bra, black shorts, and heeled booties. She pulled the carefree look together with a fresh face, and a chic Saint Laurent bag. Ariel, how do you make shopping for house essentials look this good?! The Modern Family actress was joined by her boyfriend of over a year, Levi Meaden, 30, who matched her simple attire with a white t-shirt and jeans. SEE PICS OF ARIEL’S SPORTS BRA AND BOOTY SHORTS HERE!

As much as we love Ariel’s sexy looks, not everyone is a fan. Back in November, Ariel opened up about how much backlash she receives for her style. At the age of 13, Ariel was told she looked like a “fat hooker.” So sad, right? Instead of sulking, Ariel promised herself she’d never hold herself to unrealistic body standards. “It’s really disappointing that people would hate me so much for dressing how I wanted to. It’s difficult to not write something sassy, but I feel better when I write something positive. I still get insecure all the time. The only person that matters is yourself. If you’re happy, if you’re confident, that’s all that matters,” Ariel said in an interview with Us Weekly.

Luckily for Ariel, she has a huge support system. In addition to her sister, her beau Levi makes sure she always feels beautiful. “The amount of love and support Levi provides Ariel is pretty incredible, he’s her biggest fan and never stops boosting her up,” an insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Can we say relationship goals?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariel Winter’s LA outing outfit? Let us know your thoughts below!