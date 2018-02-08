Angelina Jolie Shares Motherly Advice She’s Given To 3 Daughters Every Young Woman Should Hear

In addition to being an activist, Angelina Jolie is a dedicated mother — and she shares PLENTY of wisdom with her kids. This advice to her girls is just priceless!

Angelina Jolie, 42, not only wants to help women across the world, she also wants to teach her three young daughters: Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 11; and Vivienne, 9, about the importance of fighting for what you believe in. In fact, the actress strives to teach all of her children that helping others is the most meaningful thing you can do in life. Speaking with ELLE magazine for the March 2018 issue that honors International Women’s Day, Angie opened up about what advice she shares with her girls and what she hopes they learn from her. Her words are beyond empowering! Click here to see pics of the Jolie-Pitt kids then & now.

“I tell my daughters, ‘What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you,'” Angelina told the publication. “‘Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living.’” For her interview, the mom-of-six sat down with former Secretary of State John Kerry and also discussed her ongoing campaign against the use of rape and sexual violence as weapons of war. She stressed how important it is for women as well as men to work together to advance women’s rights.

“I think of how hard women fought to get us to where we are today. Everything counts, from the way you hold yourself in daily life and educate yourself on your own rights, to solidarity with other women around the world,” Angie explained, adding, “When it comes down to it, we still treat violence against women as a lesser crime.” While the humanitarian has learned a lot from her seventeen years working with refugees, she acknowledges that the world still has a long way to go.

“In some countries, sexual violence is less of a taboo discussion. It’s something more people expect their leaders to act on,” Angelina said. “Over 150 countries have signed a commitment to end impunity for war-zone rape. There are new teams in place to gather evidence and support prosecutions. I was in Kenya last summer as UN peacekeeping troops received new training, since peacekeepers have been part of the problem. We’re working with NATO on training, protection, and getting more women in the military. But there is so far to go.”

In an effort to not only teach her daughters about activism but show them how it works firsthand, Angie took both Zahara and Shiloh with her to meet Syrian refugees just last month. They accompanied the star on a UNHCR trip to the Zataari refugee camp in Jordan where they met with Syrians who fled the violence of the ongoing civil war in their country. Zahara and Shiloh where introduced to girls around their own ages who were part of the TIGER (These Inspiring Girls Enjoy Reading) project, which focuses on education and empowerment for refugees.

