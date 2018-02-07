Milo Ventimiglia Promises Jack’s Story Isn’t Over After ‘This Is Us’ Death: He’s ‘Still Around’

Jack Pearson may be dead, but Milo Ventimiglia assures ‘This Is Us’ fans during his interview with Ellen DeGeneres that he’s not going away anytime soon. Watch now!

“I am still around,” Milo Ventimiglia, 40, told Ellen DeGeneres, 60, on her talk show. “Jack is still around. I’ve been dead since the beginning, so it’s kind of like this is just the story of how I died.” This Is Us shifts back and forth between the past and present, so there is still a lot of story to be told. The show will be flashing back to Jack’s time serving in the Vietnam War, which will likely give us a glimpse at his relationship with his brother, Nicky.

Milo also talked about what it was like filming the Pearson house fire. “It was terrifying,” Milo admitted. “It was real fire.” It was terrifying to watch, too! Fans watched as Jack got his family out of this house safely and then went back in to save Kate’s dog, Louie. Most people had theorized that Jack would die in the fire, but that wasn’t the case. Jack survived the blaze, but later went into cardiac arrest from smoke inhalation and died.

There’s even a possibility that we could see Jack in the present day, but it’s not what you think. “We play with a lot of things around time and memory and what could have been, so I think that’s definitely a possibility. There’s a lot of emotions [about that idea] because if you’ve lost someone tragically, you dream about them a lot. There’s a lot of different ways that can happen,” show creator Dan Fogelman told Glamour. He added that we “might” get to see Jack walk Kate down the aisle when she marries Toby!

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, what are you thoughts about Jack’s death? Are you glad Milo will stay on the show? Let us know!