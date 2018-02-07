Lil Xan: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Leading Anti-Xanax Movement In Hip-Hop

Lil Xan is making moves in the hip-hop industry. He’s working hard to stop the use of Xanax. Here’s what you need to know about the rapper!

1. He started an anti-drug movement in hip-hop. After his own struggles with Xanax, Lil Xan decided to make a movement, Xanarchy, about anti-Xan. The 21-year-old is dedicated to bringing awareness about substance abuse through his music and more. “I really don’t agree with glorifying the drug at this point, especially in light of Lil Peep’s death,” he said on TRL. “You’d be stupid to keep glorifying it. You gotta get off that stuff, it’s not good for you.”

2. He’s best known for his hit song “Betrayed.” His breakout song “Betrayed” hit no. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 after it was released in Aug. 2017. A major part of Lil Xan’s initiative to stop Xanax abuse is through his music. In the song, Lil Xan raps: “Xans don’t make you, Xans gon’ take you, Xans gon’ fake you and Xans gon’ betray you.”

3. Lil Peep’s death was a “wakeup call.” Lil Peep died from an accidental fentanyl overdose in Nov. 2017. His death shocked the music community. “It was the biggest wakeup call,” Lil Xan said on TRL. Lil Peep was one of Lil Xan’s favorite artists and to lose him so suddenly was such a shock to him.

4. His album is coming out soon. Lil Xan’s album is called No Love. He’s working with artists like YG, Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd, Diplo, and more.

5. He’s going to change his name. Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, won’t be Lil Xan for much longer. He told Hypebeast that he hasn’t “fully changed” his name yet, but he will. “I’m not a big ‘lil’ fan and I’m changing it because I’m thinking of longevity purposes,” he said.

