John Geddert: Former US Gymnastics Coach Under Investigation After Nassar Scandal

Former U.S. Gymnastics coach, John Gebbert is now under investigation for alleged physical and psychological abuse against female gymnasts, in association with Larry Nassar. Here’s what you should know.

1. John Geddert, 60, is an American gymnastics coach from Michigan. — Born and raised in Michigan, Geddert He served as the head coach of the gold-medal-winning 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team. Geddert was the personal head coach to the 2012 Olympic Champion, Jordyn Wieber. He has trained elite gymnasts at his own club, Twistars Gymnastics in Dimondale, Michigan since 1996. Geddert announced his retirement on January 23, 2018, just one day after USA Gymnastics revealed his suspension pending allegations he physically and psychologically abused female gymnasts.

2. Geddert is currently under investigation following the Larry Nassar scandal. — The disgraced sports physician, Nassar, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades. Law enforcement in the Lansing, Michigan, area continues to investigate complaints about prominent gymnastics coach John Geddert, a spokeswoman from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday, via ESPN. Eaton County spokeswoman Jerri Nesbitt said the investigation into Gebbert began before Nassar’s sentencing.

3. Geddert and Nassar have decades of work history. — Geddert worked alongside Nassar, a convicted sexual predator accused of molesting hundreds of girls and young women for nearly 30 years at two different gyms, as they rose together through the ranks of the gymnastics world.

4. Here’s what some of Geddert’s former athletes had to say about his alleged “obedience and abuse.”

Bailey Lorencen, a former Twistars gymnast, told the court during Nassar’s sentencing hearsing that Geddert once picked her up off the floor after she broke a bone in her back and forced her to continue practicing. She claimed a doctor later told her that it was “a miracle” she was not paralyzed after the break.

Makayla Thrush, another former Twistars gymnast, said Geddert ended her career when he pushed her against a training apparatus, tearing muscles in her stomach. “You told me to kill myself not just once, but many other times,” Thrush said about Geddert. “After you ended my career, I tried.”

Other gymnasts and parents who witness Geddert’s coaching tactics, alleged that he berated the young female gymnasts, pushed them and stepped on their toes to get their attention.

5. Geddert has previously been accused of assault and battery in two separate incidents at Twistars, according to ESPN. — However, when Outside the Lines reached out for comment, Geddert and his attorney reportedly declined to comment.

