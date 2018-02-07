Travis Scott Throws Money At Zombie Strippers In New Music Video Amidst Legal Troubles

Just one day after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, Travis Scott has dropped a music video with Smokepurpp! WATCH him party at a strip club in the wild visual.

It’s safe to say that Travis Scott, 25, has quite a lot on his plate at the moment. He and Kylie Jenner, 20, just welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster into the world on Feb. 1, then on Feb. 6, the rapper pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Arkansas! So why not drop a music video now?

Indeed, Travis and Smokepurpp (who is signed with Travis’ Cactus Jack record label) have released an explosive new video for their collaboration “Fingers Blue.” The two rappers party in a strip club — you know, the usual — but things get weird when it turns out that the strippers are actually zombies trying to attack them. Watch the video above, and check out a behind-the-scenes clip here.

Meanwhile, Travis is dealing with a bit of drama at home. We previously told you exclusively that Travis and Kylie had a huge fight that ended with him storming out of her house! Fortunately, they seem to have since made up, as Kylie later took to Snapchat to share a photo of hundreds of flowers that Travis sent her. Still, there’s a chance that if things don’t go well between the couple, Kylie can legally keep Travis from seeing the baby, as they don’t have a custody agreement in place. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that! See photos of Kylie and Travis here.

