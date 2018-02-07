Is Model Stormi Bree Pissed That Kylie Jenner’s Baby Has The Same Name As Her? See Evidence

Did Stormi Bree, a model and former beauty pageant winner, just throw shade at Kylie Jenner for naming her baby ‘Stormi’ as well? See the possible Instagram proof here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, have named their newborn daughter Stormi Webster, and fans are overjoyed! However, there’s one person who doesn’t seem thrilled by Kylie’s name choice.

Yes, model and former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree, 27, seemingly shaded Kylie for naming her baby girl Stormi by sharing a photo of herself scowling on Instagram! While she didn’t mention Kylie or the baby, Stormi Bree — who has a daughter of her own with fellow model Lucky Blue Smith, 19 — did post the photo only an hour after Kylie revealed the baby’s name. “Current mood,” the model wrote in the caption of the black-and-white pic. Hmm! Check it out below.

Fans immediately took to the comments section of Stormi Bree’s photo to reassure her that she has nothing to worry about. “Chill you’re forever and always be the original Stormi,” one person commented. Others suggested she stay on her toes: “Make sure you trademark your name!” Okay, we’re sure it won’t come to that.

By the way, Lucky Blue Smith and Kylie Jenner once had a dinner date together in 2016. It’s likely that they just being friendly after posing for Elle magazine together, but damn, it’s a small world!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stormi Bree is mad? Or is it just a coincidence that she posted the photo so close to Kylie’s baby name reveal? Let us know in the comments!