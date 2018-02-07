Blonde bombshell! Selena stuns in sequins for the March 2018 issue of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ — see all of her gorgeous outfits here!

Selena Gomez, 25, looked pretty in pink and sexy in sequins for Harper’s BAZAAR‘s March 2018 issue. It was actually shot in mid-December 2017, and she’s wearing clothes from the Spring Summer Coach collection. It’s so good! Her cute blonde bob was styled by Danilo, using Pantene products. She’s a brand ambassador — you can copy her look with hair must-haves from the drugstore! Her gorgeous makeup was done by Hung Vanngo, using Marc Jacobs Beauty. Her silver nails were done by Tom Bachik using OPI polish and tools.

Selena is focused on making 2018 her year to be happier and healthier than ever, but she also talks fashion with the mag! “Oh, I’m both [a shoe and a bag girl], and I always have been. Even when I was younger and wore backpacks, I was so excited to get a Betsey Johnson one. It seemed so much more exciting to me than clothes. And I absolutely love cool shoes. I always felt like what I wore didn’t matter unless I had a cool pair of shoes to go with it.” Her first major designer purchase was “a Louis Vuitton laptop bag right after I got my first big check on my own. I remember being so scared that I was gonna mess it up, and pretending I was some little businesswoman who needed to carry all her important things, even though it was just for my lip gloss and laptop.”

Despite looking like a fashionista in this spread and everywhere she goes, she says her personal style is “definitely casual. Even if I’m not working out, I look like I’m working out.” See more pics from the spread in the gallery above!

