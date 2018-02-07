Selena Gomez Admits She’ll Never Overcome Her Depression & Anxiety But She’s OK With That

Selena Gomez reveals in an emotional new interview that her ‘issues with depression and anxiety’ will never go away — and she’s fine with that. Here’s why!

Selena Gomez, 25, is focusing on her health in 2018, and she’s she’s okay with the fact that things might never be perfect! “I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” Selena admits in a Feb. 7 interview for Harper’s BAZAAR‘s March issue. “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress—I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”

“Anyone who knows me knows I will always start with my health and my well-being,” the “Wolves” singer also says. “I’m starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I’m healthy. If that’s good, everything else will fall into place.” Good for you, Sel! Click through the gallery, attached, to see more pics from Sel’s beautiful shoot for Harper’s.

Selena also hints that it might be a while before fans get to hear her next album — but she’s not afraid to take her time with it. “My next album has been forever in the making. When people ask me why, I’m honest about it: It’s because I haven’t been ready,” she shares. “I mean, point-blank, I don’t feel confident enough in where my music is yet. If that takes 10 years, then it takes 10 years. I don’t care. Right now I just want to be super intentional with all of the things I’m doing.” See more of Selena’s best photos here.

