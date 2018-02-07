‘Secret Crush’: Bravo’s New Series Follows Friends & Co-Workers Confronting Their Crush

Are you hiding your feelings from your crush? — Bravo captures the lives of secret lovers revealing their feelings and it’s epic! Watch 2 of the episodes HERE!

It’s confession time! — Secret Crush is about to become your new obsession. Bravo is set to launch their brand new Digital series about the lives of lovers who finally fess up about their feelings on February 7. Hollywoodlife.com has your EXCLUSIVE first look! — Watch tow of the episodes below, where you will see what happens when real people reveal their secret crushes! … Will they fall in love? OR Will their love flat line?

Secret Crush follows the relationship journeys of love-stricken individuals who’ve been hiding they’ve had a “secret crush” on someone. BravoTV captures them confronting their love interest as they put their hearts on the line, and come clean on the feelings they’ve been holding back — Something we can all relate to! From childhood friends to co-workers, each episode showcases a unique story that will have you on the edge of your seat!

The entire digital series will be featured on February 7 on BravoTV.com, but only we have the first look! Dive into the new series below!

