Rasual Butler Car Crash: Surveillance Camera Records Horrifying Audio Of Fatal Accident

The sound of Rasual Butler’s car accident was so deafeningly loud that it could be heard on a camera down the street. Listen to the audio of the scary crash here.

The exact details of what caused Rasual Butler to lose control of his car and crash it on Jan. 31 are still unclear, but audio from the scene gives a better idea of what happened as he skidded off the road. A home surveillance camera near where the crash happened captured audio of the accident, and the footage was obtained by TMZ. In the video, you can’t see the crash happen, but you can definitely hear it. First comes the sound of tires skidding, and it’s deafening. Then, you can hear a loud bang, which is presumably when Rasual crashed into the wall and flipped his car over twice. The former NBA star and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were both killed in the accident.

Officials have confirmed that Rasual was likely speeding when he crashed his car around 2:30 a.m. The Range Rover rammed into several parking meters before hitting the wall, according to TMZ. Photos from the scene showed that the entire right side of Rasual’s vehicle was completely smashed and demolished. A public memorial service for the couple was held on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles, while private services were planned for Philadelphia, Rasual’s hometown, and Seattle, where Leah, who was a contestant on the third season of American Idol, once lived.

Rasual is survived by a teenage daughter, Raven Butler, from a previous relationship. She has not publicly commented on the tragedy, although she did share news of the memorial service on Instagram with the caption, “In the name of LOVE. We will come together to celebrate.”

