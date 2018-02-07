HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of ‘Let’s Get Physical.’ Joe wants to make a deal with Claudia, but will she go for it? Watch now!

Claudia can’t pass up a good deal, right? That’s what Joe is hoping for in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Let’s Get Physical. Joe promises Claudia she can walk away with $4 million and he will sell her half of Fitness by Force for $50,000 if she agrees. This deal definitely piques Claudia’s interest. Joe doesn’t want anyone else involved, especially Barry, except Claudia. This has to be a secret deal.

“Barry is unraveling. You will lose,” Joe says to Claudia. “But if you help me out right now, I swear I will never tell another soul. And then you won’t be responsible for my sad, slow, eventual death at a Mexican-Irish dive bar.” Joe even promises to leave her alone for “a while.” Claudia claims she hates the part of herself that has a soft spot for Joe, but this is almost too good of a deal to pass up.

The synopsis for the Feb. 7 episode reads: “Right after Joe and Janet fail to secure a loan to pay their team members, they find out the Colonel left them a safety deposit box with a mystery reel inside that’s labelled, “The Beginning.” Could this be footage of secret aerobics moves and the solution to their money problems? They host an auction for gym reps from the top franchises to try to sell off the priceless artifact. But, Barry Cross uses sneaky tactics to win the reel. As Barry seems to mentally unravel and Joe’s team loses faith, Joe and Claudia devise a way to protect their respective futures.”

Let’s Get Physical airs all-new episodes Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on POP!

