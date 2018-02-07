Kendall Jenner Shows Love For Blake Griffin Modeling Pistons Sweatshirt — See Cute Pic

Kendall Jenner is still on Blake Griffin’s team after his trade to the Detroit Pistons! The model supported her boyfriend by donning his new team’s merch!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is rooting for Blake Griffin, 28! After her boyfriend was traded to the Detroit Pistons, the supermodel donned a hoodie repping the new team for an adorable Snapchat photo! She shared the pic of her rocking the white sweatshirt on Feb. 7. She kept things fun by adding an animal filter to her stunning face. Check out the affectionate photo below!

Blake, who used to play for the LA Clippers, was swapped to the Michigan team on Jan. 29. He initially reacted to the news on Twitter with a GIF of Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air character making a shocked face. The following morning, he sent out a more serious response. “From being a #1 pick, to Lob City, to six straight Playoff appearances, I am so proud to have been part of the success of the Clippers organization,” he wrote. “Thank you for your years of support. Now I’m ready for the next chapter, getting to work and helping the Detroit Pistons make a run in the Eastern Conference.”

We’re happy to see the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star supporting her boyfriend after being traded to Detroit. After the deal was announced, fans were quick to point out how cruel it is to make a player move from sunny, warm Los Angeles to a city that experiences brutal winter weather in January. Moving to Detroit could also put strain on the couple’s relationship. Kendall’s home base is in LA (even though she’s always on the move for work) so it was easier for her and the basketball player to meet up when they were both in the same place. But Kenny hanging out in Detroit doesn’t feel likely — but hey, Tristan Thompson, 26, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and is expecting a child with Khloe Kardashian, 33, so its not like it’s impossible to keep things going if they’re committed. Hopefully Kendall rocking Blake’s gear is a sign that they are!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall repping Blake’s new team?