Is Kate Middleton Expecting Twins? New Report Claims Babies #3 & #4 Could Be On The Way

Kate Middleton’s reportedly expecting double — and she & Prince William ‘couldn’t be happier’ about the surprise! Find out the alleged genders here.

Kate Middleton, 36, and Prince William, 35, are expecting their third child in April, but apparently, they may be getting more than they bargained for! A new report claims Kate is actually pregnant with TWINS — and they’re both little girls. If the rumors are true, this would be one MAJOR royal surprise — especially because the report claims they’re identical twins! Of course Kate and William have always wanted a big family, so apparently for them, it’s the more the merrier. Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

“[Kate and William] couldn’t be happier about their double-baby news,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “She’s been telling pals that she’s thrilled to be pregnant with two little princesses and has been proudly showing the sonogram to those closest to her.” Aw! Not only that, but the two babies apparently already have drastically different personalities. “One of the babies was calm and relaxed, whereas the other had endless energy,” the source explained of Kate’s most recent sonogram appointment. “In a way, Kate feels like she got an idea of what the girls’ personalities are like! Kate jokes that the active baby is a ‘drama queen in the making.'”

Despite being identical though, Kate and William want their alleged twins to grow up with a sense of individuality. “They don’t plan to coordinate the girls’ names to rhyme or start with the same letter,” the source said. In fact, the royals are reportedly set on naming one of the girls Diana, as a tribute to William’s late mother. As for the second baby? “They both like Victoria, Alice, Olivia, Alexandra, and Elizabeth.”

As of right now, Kate is enjoying being pregnant. However, she’s worried she and William may have a lot on their plates once the kid(s) arrive. She’s especially worried about how their eldest children: George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, will handle the change. “[Charlotte’s] used to being the only girl and loves being the center of attention,” the insider shared. “So [William and Kate] are going to make sure that Charlotte and George don’t feel pushed out and still get all the attention they need.”

Twins or not, we can’t wait for Kate to give birth in the spring! We’re also looking forward to finding out if she’s having a boy or a girl — or who knows, maybe she really IS having twins!

