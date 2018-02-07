Eek! Halsey nearly showed all in a gorgeous strapless black dress with a super high slit when she attended the amfAR Gala in NYC on Feb. 7. See the wild pics, here!

Halsey, 23, confidently walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in New York on the night of Feb. 7, but her high-slit gown caused her some trouble later in the night! As you can see in the photo below, someone stepped on the train of her dress, which made her dress pull higher even more and revealed her private parts to everyone at the gala. But Halsey quickly recovered with the sultry grace that only she has. See more pics from the gala in our photo gallery above!

In addition to Halsey, other starlets who attended the popular gala included Ashley Graham, Heidi Klum, and Olivia Culpo. Over the years, the annual event has brought out some of the best dressed celebs and it’s definitely helped them shine bright for a cause that sheds light on something extremely important to so many. The gala’s organization helps to raise awareness for the fight against HIV/AIDS and recognizes those who have made significant contributions in helping to diminish the deadly virus.

The fight against HIV/AIDS is not the only cause that Halsey believes in. She recently made headlines when she read a powerful personal poem about her experience with sexual assault at the 2018 Women’s March in New York City on Jan. 20. The “Bad At Love” crooner was joined by other advocates for women’s rights and the fight against sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry and beyond. Celebs like Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, and Eva Longoria. The impact she’s already made at such a young age proves that Halsey is set to make a real difference for many years to come!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Halsey’s near wardrobe malfunction? Let us know!