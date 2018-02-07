X-Files Star Gillian Anderson, 49, Goes Naked In New PETA AD

Gillian Anderson has teamed up with PETA where she went nude for their latest ad! The actress is joins Pink and more celebs who would ‘rather go naked than wear fur’!

Gillian Anderson, 49, strips down for PETA‘s latest campaign — set to debut during Fashion Week — and she’s never looked better, and happier! The X-Files actress is all smiles in the black and white ad, which features her with bouncy curls and cat ears atop her head. Anderson covers her breasts and private areas with her hands as she laughs in the ad. “I’d Rather go naked than wear fur,” says the add, splashed across Anderson’s body in pink writing. She joins the likes of singer, Pink, 38, actress, Taraji P. Henson, 47, who have both appeared in PETA’s Fashion Week ads.

“I found it liberating to use my body to make an important statement,” Anderson told People of partnering with PETA. “People tend to look away from anti-fur ads showing mangled animals, but they’re drawn to PETA’s ‘naked’ campaign, and I’m proud to be a part of it.” Anderson’s ad will appear on a 70-foot billboard hanging over Penn Station during New York Fashion Week this month [February 2018].

This isn’t the first time Anderson has showed support for PETA. In 2015, she starred in a PETA TV spot which followed the series finale of her NBC show, Hannibal. Anderson and Hannibal producer Bryan Fuller developed the ad, which showed the actress sitting down to dinner with her leg as the main course.”Eating meat, it’s a matter of taste,” Gillian says before the camera pans down to show her bandaged upper-thigh. Watch the past ad, below.

Anderson recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 8, 2018. You can catch the Emmy winning actress on the 11th season of X-Files, which airs every Wednesday on Fox.

