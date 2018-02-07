5 Easy At-Home Exercises That Will Improve Your Sex Life

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and if you’re looking to spice up your sex life, you might need to hit the gym! Here are 5 easy ways to get better in bed.

Spice up your life! Your sex life, that is! Valentine’s Day is February 14, and if you want to show your partner some new moves, it might be time to amp up your stamina! Doing a few simple moves, in the privacy of your own home, is enough to give you an edge on the romantic holiday! Burn 60 master trainer, Julie Diamond, says, “Endurance is key for many everyday activities … including sex. Here’s 5 tips to increase endurance for a better sex life …” Read them below!

“1. Abs and Lower Back — Let’s be real, these muscles get used quite a bit in every sexual position! PLANKS help “engage” and stabilize these muscles for the long haul.

2. Upper Body Exercise — Regular PUSH-UPS are great because they increase your ability to support your own bodyweight and if we’re being honest, the longer you can hold yourself up — comfortably — the more enjoyable it is to give and receive.

3. Jogging — RUNNING or any aerobic exercise raises the heart rate and stimulates blood circulation. In addition, it increases lung capacity, which allows for stamina.”

“4. Pelvic Floor Exercises: The pubococcygeus (PC) muscle is a hammock-shaped muscle that stretches from your pubic bone to your tailbone. Having a strong pelvic floor increases erectile strength, ejaculatory control and the strength of your orgasms. BRIDGES are my favorite for both men and women.

5. BREATHE: Connect with your breath. Deep breathing allows your muscles to relax. Coordinate your breath with your partner. A great way to practice this is in daily meditation. I love doing this deep breath work while sitting by the ocean and synchronizing my breath to the flow of the waves.”

HollywoodLifers, are you doing exercises to improve your sex life?