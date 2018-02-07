Trump’s Hair Goes AWOL As He Boards Air Force One & Twitter Mocks His ‘Darth Vader’ Baldness

You will not be able to unsee this: Donald Trump’s hair went flapping in the wind as he boarded Air Force One, and voters went nuts dragging his big, bald head!

Forget Watergate, the Pentagon Papers or whether or not Sen. Mitch McConnell, 75, is actually a human-sized turtle in a badly fitting suit: the biggest “secret” in Washington D.C. is out! Yes, President Donald Trump, 71, is balding badly and that fact was full on display when he boarded Air Force One on Feb. 2, per TMZ. As Trump climbed the stairs to the presidential plane, his hair whipped back and forth and – yeah, the video is all sorts of “cringe-worthy.” At one point, the entire right side of Donald’s hair flops off like it was a window shutter, before swinging back into place. Yikes.

Trump normally wears a MAGA hat whenever he’s facing such windy conditions, according to New York magazine, but he must have forgotten it that day. This moment went by mostly unnoticed except to daytime cable audiences and to Huffington Post’s Ashley Feinberg, who spotted the big reveal. “Imagine what those locks look like soaking wet,” she tweeted. Ashley must have thought this video was fake, but after a picture from Reuters showed the president’s bald spots, she made a startling conclusion. “Folks, I think it’s real.”

Oh, and did the Internet have a field day over this. “Like Darth Vader when he took off his helmet [and] we see the true man inside, we can see that our illustrious Pres Trump truly doesn’t have much hair left,” twitter user Mike Boudreau said. Another user thought agreed that Trump’s lack of hair reminded them of the climatic reveal in Return Of The Jedi. Others got deeper about Trump’s continued instance that he isn’t losing his hair. “It’s not just image-consciousness: Trump’s hair obsession is a testament to a life of lying. Everything about him is a lie, down to the hue of his skin and the amount of hair on his head,” Jim Arkedis tweeted.

Trump's hair when he boarded that plane…I knew it reminded me of something pic.twitter.com/fjrVewCPy2 — Paul_Ed (@eddo75) February 3, 2018

Like Darth Vader when he took off his helmet & we see the true man inside, we can see that our illustrious Pres Trump truly doesn’t have much hair left. His hair wrap-around doesn’t work so well as it blows away in the wind getting onto Air Force 1; Time to embrace the baldness pic.twitter.com/FcTXf7Bk8R — Mike Boudreau (@mikeboudreau) February 3, 2018

oh Lord..

get bald or get a beany

but do something

Donald Trump’s Hair Illusion Came Undone and We All Missed It https://t.co/YY5KczvYwF via @intelligencer pic.twitter.com/IHIm3uoUnZ — ClaraSparis (@ClaraLondon750) February 7, 2018

Like looking at the back of Vader's head, Donald aka bollock hed Trump pic.twitter.com/l2eywvNSO3 — S Rayment (@SRayment2) February 7, 2018

This picture of Donald Trump is like that scene in Revenge of the Jedi when Darth Vader takes his mask off and you see a tired, haggard old man. — Welsh Rabbit (@cwningencheddar) February 7, 2018

Trump’s hair blew in the wind. Visual approximation of what his head looks like: pic.twitter.com/gc6S6gjRKT — Sara Sanchez-Zweig (@shouldbesara) February 7, 2018

Maybe Trump needs to invest into Hair Loss Treatment instead of the wall!! #FoxNews #NewYorkTimes pic.twitter.com/mTxYtYED6I — DB (@Blizzard35801W) February 7, 2018

imagine what those locks look like soaking wet pic.twitter.com/mIz0oetAYd — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 7, 2018

Trump’s hair charade was undone in Michael Wolff’s book, Fire And Fury. In the tome, Michael claims Donald’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, 36, makes fun of all the fuss her dad does to cover his baldness. “The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men — the longer it was left on, the darker it got,” Michael wrote. Michael also claims Ivanka confirmed the rumor that Trump underwent scalp-reduction surgery, a claim that was first written about in Harry Hurt III’s 1993 book, Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump.

