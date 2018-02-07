Jessica Biel does some investigating and gets caught by Chelsea Handler in an amazing, brand-new sexual health PSA. Take a look!

In the era of #TimesUp and #LadyBosses, it’s time for sexual health conversations to be brought out of the shadows! To that end, Jessica Biel, 35, and Chelsea Handler, 42, star in a new and amazing PSA that slyly encourages more open dialogue about some touchy issues. In the ad, the comedian has randomly come by Jessica’s home to borrow socks of all things. That’s when she catches Justin Timberlake‘s, 37, better half inspecting her vagina with a mirror. Sounds kinda awkward, right? That’s the whole point! And that’s when the hilarity ensues! Head here for tons more photos of Jessica and Justin!

“You were looking at you vagina!” Chelsea exclaims. “I see that look on your face. That’s the look on the face of someone who sees their own vagina, I know it. I’ve been there.” When Jessica finally admits that she was peeping at her privates, she asks, “Is it weird?” Chelsea responds: “No! You have to check in with your vagina. How else are you going to know what’s going on down there.” This immediately leads to some amazing impressions of lady parts. “You know sometimes, I look at my vagina and go, ‘Oh! Wow! That looks like a smug young Burt Reynolds…with the mustache.”

This ad is a promotion for the Tryst Network, a sex-positive initiative that Jessica recently launched. The company is working with the non-profit WCG Cares, which specializes in family planning. It’s inspiring to see Jessica working to get sex-positive conversations started and we don’t mind the incredible PSAs, either!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jessica and Chelsea’s ad? Hilarious or horrifying? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!