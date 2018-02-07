‘Charles In Charge’ Star Alexander Polinsky Accuses Scott Baio Of Physical Assault

After Nicole Eggert’s shocking allegations of sexual assault from Scott Baio, now fellow ‘Charles in Charge’ star Alexander Polinsky claims to have suffered physical harm from Scott.

Nicole Eggert, 46, shocked fans when she alleged that Scott Baio, 57, sexually assaulted her at age 14 while they were working together on the sitcom Charles in Charge. Now, another actor on the show, Alexander Polinsky, 43, has come forward to allege that Scott physical abused him when they worked together. Nicole visited The Talk on Feb. 7 and while there, host Sarah Gilbert read a statement from Alexander. “Working on the set of Charles in Charge from age 11 to 15 was no picnic, it was a toxic environment,” he wrote. “I witnessed Scott Baio acting inappropriately towards Nicole Eggert during my first year of working on the show. I walked in on them together behind the set. Nicole was on Scott’s lap and he did not appreciate my intrusion. He yelled at me and called me various homophobic slurs.”

Alexander then explained the physical mistreatment he alleges he endured at the hands of the show’s star. “Growing up on the show I received regular verbal attacks, mental abuse and I also suffered a physical assault at the hands of Scott Baio. There is no excuse for his behavior. It is abhorrent… Both Nicole and I were minors. We deserved safe passage to do our jobs and also be kids. If we want to change the culture, we have to bring out the truth, take back control from the abusers and make them listen to the pain of their victims.” Head here for more photos of Scott and his wife Renee Sloane.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out Scott Baio’s reps for comment and have yet to receive a response. However after Eggert reportedly filed a police report alleging sexual assault from Scott on Feb. 6, his rep told TMZ: “We’ve been demanding since last year that Nicole Eggert bring her story to the authorities. It’s good that she finally has, even if it’s part of a publicity campaign. Perhaps she can explain to them her ever-changing story.”

