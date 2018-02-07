28 Hottest ‘I Woke Up Like This’ Selfies From Your Favorite Stars: Kylie Jenner & More

Don’t you love when celebrities pretend to have just woken up when snapping some of their most epic selfies? These ‘I just woke up like this’ selfies are a must-see!

Want to see the best celebrity morning selfies ever? We’ve got you covered! From Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift, these stars are the queens of posting gorgeous snaps of themselves in the AM. Whether or not you believe they actually “woke up like this” is up to your own interpretation. But either way, we have to give credit where credit is due — these celebrities are professionals at taking the best morning selfies ever!

As you should know by now, Kylie has been a master at posting selfies, and she has numbers to prove it. With 102 million followers, we think it’s safe to say Kylie is supplying what her fans are demanding. And one photo that we consider to be one of her best ever was snapped two years ago, when she was 18 — before the birth of adorable little Stormi. While laying in bed, Kylie posted a picture of her fresh face, and we have to say… she should show off her bare freckled face more often! She’s gorgeous with or without makeup on!

Taylor Swift also posted a “I just woke up like this” pic a couple years back, but just ahead of the release of her latest album, Reputation, she wiped her Instagram grid clean. Well, that is, before she started sharing cryptic videos of snakes. Anyway, lucky for you, we have the pic in our gallery above, and it shows Taylor cuddling in her bed with one of her cats. “I woke up like thissssssss (With a cat on me),” she wrote. Cute, right?

Beyonce is also guilty of posting selfies while in bed, but because she’s Beyonce, she rarely captions her Instagram pics. Why? Well, like we said, she’s Beyonce — she doesn’t have time for such tedious tasks! So we’ll just let the photo speak for itself — we wish we looked like Beyonce upon waking up in the morning!

Want to know who else made the cut? James Franco, January Jones, Ariana Grande, and more! To see our favorite “I just woke up like this” selfies ever, click through the photo gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about celebs posting pics in bed, as they claim, “I just woke up like this”? Tell us below!