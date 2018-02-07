Mothers With Muscled Abs — Kourtney Kardashian, Gisele Bündchen, JLo & More

These moms know how to work it! Kourtney Kardashian, JLo and more celeb mothers love showing off their toned tummies! Check out all the gorgeous pics!

It’s no secret that Fergie, 42, has “that MILF money.” The singer dedicated an entire song and music video to being a hot mom, but she isn’t the only female parent who’s got it going on. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bündchen and more celebs have kids and rock hard abs, because those two things aren’t mutually exclusive.

The Kardashian sisters are constantly breaking the Internet over the sexy selfies, nearly nude photos, and beautiful bikini pics that they share on Instagram. Kim especially is always showing off her bod, and hey, who can blame her?! She’s one hot mama! In fact, just ten days after her surrogate gave birth to her third child Chicago West, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a mirror selfie of her wearing nothing but a pair of bejeweled underwear, putting her toned tummy firmly on display.

Kourt, on the other hand, isn’t much about the naked selfie life, but she does dabble in taking stunning shots that show of her flat stomach. The mom of Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick took a vacation to Mexico in Jan. 2017 with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, and she looked beyond beautiful! The hot mama shared tons of photos on Instagram of her sitting poolside in Punta de Mita rocking tiny bikinis that proved she’s been workin’ on her fitness. Yes, Kourt!

But you don’t need to be a Kardashian to have a rockin’ bod and a couple of kids. Kristen Bell, 37, has two beautiful children with Dax Shepard and has always been very open about parenthood. There’s nothing bad about this Bad Moms star’s mom-game IRL — she’s definitely in a good place with her family, career, and life. She recently took a trip to Turks and Caicos, and posed for a cute beach pic on Feb. 4. “Doing my best imitation of @the_salty_blonde and feeling VERY self conscious despite the confident pose. Such is the nature of a beach photo,” she captioned the pic. No need to be self conscious, Kristen! You look great! (But we do love the honesty!)

Kourtney, Kim, and Kristen aren’t the only hot moms who sport rock hard abs. Click through the gallery above and see which other famous parents are total MILFs. I promise their names don’t all start with K!

